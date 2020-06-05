Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5146 Caminito Vista Lujo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5146 Caminito Vista Lujo
5146 Caminito Vista Lujo
·
No Longer Available
Location
5146 Caminito Vista Lujo, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo have any available units?
5146 Caminito Vista Lujo doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo have?
Some of 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo currently offering any rent specials?
5146 Caminito Vista Lujo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo pet-friendly?
No, 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo offer parking?
Yes, 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo offers parking.
Does 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo have a pool?
Yes, 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo has a pool.
Does 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo have accessible units?
No, 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5146 Caminito Vista Lujo has units with dishwashers.
