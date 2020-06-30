All apartments in San Diego
5141 East Falls View Dr

5141 East Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5141 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Home - Beautifully remodeled home just steps from SDSU. The home has ceiling fans, whole house attic fan, central air conditioning, forced air gas heating, and a backyard to play in. The kitchen is newer, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances--plus this home has a wet bar with a second refrigerator! This highly desirable area has an active neighborhood watch, is walking distance from SDSU, numerous restaurants and shops, and the San Diego Trolley, which now runs from SDSU to downtown San Diego without making you switch trains. There is enough off-street parking for four cars (two in the garage and two in the driveway). Pets are allowed upon approval. Call or Text Celso for an appointment at 619-674-1516. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 01911665

(RLNE3293860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 East Falls View Dr have any available units?
5141 East Falls View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5141 East Falls View Dr have?
Some of 5141 East Falls View Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 East Falls View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5141 East Falls View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 East Falls View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5141 East Falls View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5141 East Falls View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5141 East Falls View Dr offers parking.
Does 5141 East Falls View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 East Falls View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 East Falls View Dr have a pool?
No, 5141 East Falls View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5141 East Falls View Dr have accessible units?
No, 5141 East Falls View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 East Falls View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 East Falls View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

