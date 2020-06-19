Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD Available 03/15/19 - Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath, single story home, stainless steel appliances, spacious backyard with covered patio, attached 2 car garage, forced heating and air, in a lovey neighborhood. Pets accepted upon approval with additional pet deposit and added monthly pet rent.



Call to schedule showing today!



Requirements:

FICO Credit Score of 600 or greater

Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent

Renters insurance required

Section 8 not accepted



For more information, please call us at 619-298-7724 or email us at debbie@allpointsrealestate.com



