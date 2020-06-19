All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD

5141 Constitution Road · No Longer Available
Location

5141 Constitution Road, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD Available 03/15/19 - Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath, single story home, stainless steel appliances, spacious backyard with covered patio, attached 2 car garage, forced heating and air, in a lovey neighborhood. Pets accepted upon approval with additional pet deposit and added monthly pet rent.

Call to schedule showing today!

Requirements:
FICO Credit Score of 600 or greater
Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent
Renters insurance required
Section 8 not accepted

For more information, please call us at 619-298-7724 or email us at debbie@allpointsrealestate.com

(RLNE4714846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD have any available units?
5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD have?
Some of 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD offers parking.
Does 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD have a pool?
No, 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
