Amenities
5141 CONSTITUTION ROAD Available 03/15/19 - Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath, single story home, stainless steel appliances, spacious backyard with covered patio, attached 2 car garage, forced heating and air, in a lovey neighborhood. Pets accepted upon approval with additional pet deposit and added monthly pet rent.
Call to schedule showing today!
Requirements:
FICO Credit Score of 600 or greater
Monthly income of 2.5 times the rent
Renters insurance required
Section 8 not accepted
For more information, please call us at 619-298-7724 or email us at debbie@allpointsrealestate.com
(RLNE4714846)