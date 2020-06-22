Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

5140 Catoctin Dr. Available 08/15/20 SDSU HOUSING - 4bd/2ba with Bonus Room on Catoctin Drive near SDSU: large bedrooms, HUGE yard - August lease (12 months)



5140 Catoctin Drive



$3,900/month



DESCRIPTION



4 bedroom 2 bathrooms with a bonus room near SDSU at Montezuma and Catoctin. Huge backyard, Fireplace. Large bedrooms. Two car garage with parking in front, no parking permits needed...



The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Smart & Final, and Starlight Market.



Nearby coffee shops include Refresh Coffee, Duet Coffee, and Alvarado Cafe.



Nearby restaurants include Fattoush, 2Brothers Restaurant, and Albertaco's Mexican Food.



5140 Catoctin Dr is near San Diego State University, Montezuma Park, Clay Park.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Fenced yard

Heat: forced air/central air

Cable-ready

Fireplace

Off-street parking



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1967

Sq Footage: 1823 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $3,900.00

Pets Policy: Pets Allowed with a fee

Laundry: In Garage

Lot Size: 6600 Square Feet

Property Type: Single-Family House



