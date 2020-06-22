All apartments in San Diego
5140 Catoctin Dr.
5140 Catoctin Dr.

5140 Catoctin Drive · (619) 295-1100
Location

5140 Catoctin Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5140 Catoctin Dr. · Avail. Aug 15

$3,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
5140 Catoctin Dr. Available 08/15/20 SDSU HOUSING - 4bd/2ba with Bonus Room on Catoctin Drive near SDSU: large bedrooms, HUGE yard - August lease (12 months)

5140 Catoctin Drive

$3,900/month

DESCRIPTION

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms with a bonus room near SDSU at Montezuma and Catoctin. Huge backyard, Fireplace. Large bedrooms. Two car garage with parking in front, no parking permits needed...

The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Smart & Final, and Starlight Market.

Nearby coffee shops include Refresh Coffee, Duet Coffee, and Alvarado Cafe.

Nearby restaurants include Fattoush, 2Brothers Restaurant, and Albertaco's Mexican Food.

5140 Catoctin Dr is near San Diego State University, Montezuma Park, Clay Park.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air/central air
Cable-ready
Fireplace
Off-street parking

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1967
Sq Footage: 1823 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $3,900.00
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed with a fee
Laundry: In Garage
Lot Size: 6600 Square Feet
Property Type: Single-Family House

(RLNE3000762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Catoctin Dr. have any available units?
5140 Catoctin Dr. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 Catoctin Dr. have?
Some of 5140 Catoctin Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Catoctin Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Catoctin Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Catoctin Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5140 Catoctin Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5140 Catoctin Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5140 Catoctin Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5140 Catoctin Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 Catoctin Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Catoctin Dr. have a pool?
No, 5140 Catoctin Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5140 Catoctin Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5140 Catoctin Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Catoctin Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 Catoctin Dr. has units with dishwashers.
