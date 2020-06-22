Amenities
5140 Catoctin Dr. Available 08/15/20 SDSU HOUSING - 4bd/2ba with Bonus Room on Catoctin Drive near SDSU: large bedrooms, HUGE yard - August lease (12 months)
5140 Catoctin Drive
$3,900/month
DESCRIPTION
4 bedroom 2 bathrooms with a bonus room near SDSU at Montezuma and Catoctin. Huge backyard, Fireplace. Large bedrooms. Two car garage with parking in front, no parking permits needed...
The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Smart & Final, and Starlight Market.
Nearby coffee shops include Refresh Coffee, Duet Coffee, and Alvarado Cafe.
Nearby restaurants include Fattoush, 2Brothers Restaurant, and Albertaco's Mexican Food.
5140 Catoctin Dr is near San Diego State University, Montezuma Park, Clay Park.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air/central air
Cable-ready
Fireplace
Off-street parking
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1967
Sq Footage: 1823 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $3,900.00
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed with a fee
Laundry: In Garage
Lot Size: 6600 Square Feet
Property Type: Single-Family House
(RLNE3000762)