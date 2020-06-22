5130 E Falls View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Location. This beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled inside and out, with Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwood floors. An Addition was newly build in the summer of 2018 which includes new windows, 3 of the 4 has new bathrooms. Kitchen was completely gutted and rebuilt with an open floor plan that includes a entertainers kitchen with new Cabinets, Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances and all new plumbing and upgraded electrical. All bedrooms have new ceiling fans, blinds and mirrored closet doors. Kitchen opens to the backyard with a large covered patio. Nicely landscaped with Gardening service provided. Located on a great street in the SDSU College Area. Home will include fridge, Microwave, washer/dryer & Gardening service. 10 minute Walk to SDSU Pedestrian Bridge Entrance to Campus off Zura Way and Parking Lot 4. We manage 65 homes Walking Distance to SDSU. I am sure we have something that will suit you. Email us to get on the house tour showing schedule. All the good homes go Fast! We are available for any questions and concerns.