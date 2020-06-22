All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

5130 E Falls View Dr

5130 E Falls View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5130 E Falls View Dr, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Location. This beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled inside and out, with Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwood floors. An Addition was newly build in the summer of 2018 which includes new windows, 3 of the 4 has new bathrooms. Kitchen was completely gutted and rebuilt with an open floor plan that includes a entertainers kitchen with new Cabinets, Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances and all new plumbing and upgraded electrical. All bedrooms have new ceiling fans, blinds and mirrored closet doors. Kitchen opens to the backyard with a large covered patio. Nicely landscaped with Gardening service provided. Located on a great street in the SDSU College Area. Home will include fridge, Microwave, washer/dryer & Gardening service. 10 minute Walk to SDSU Pedestrian Bridge Entrance to Campus off Zura Way and Parking Lot 4. We manage 65 homes Walking Distance to SDSU. I am sure we have something that will suit you. Email us to get on the house tour showing schedule. All the good homes go Fast! We are available for any questions and concerns.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

