5130 Brockbank Place, San Diego, CA 92115 College East
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
HD Video Tour Inside! Click the photo album to view the home! The property will be upgraded before move in. This property has 2 doubles and 3 singles. Beautiful Home located just off of 63rd Street, on Brockbank! Spa and Deck in Backyard... Minutes from SDSU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5130 Brockbank Place have any available units?
5130 Brockbank Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Brockbank Place have?
Some of 5130 Brockbank Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Brockbank Place currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Brockbank Place is not currently offering any rent specials.