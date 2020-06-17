All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5130 Brockbank Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5130 Brockbank Place
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

5130 Brockbank Place

5130 Brockbank Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5130 Brockbank Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
HD Video Tour Inside! Click the photo album to view the home!
The property will be upgraded before move in. This property has 2 doubles and 3 singles.
Beautiful Home located just off of 63rd Street, on Brockbank! Spa and Deck in Backyard... Minutes from SDSU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Brockbank Place have any available units?
5130 Brockbank Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Brockbank Place have?
Some of 5130 Brockbank Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Brockbank Place currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Brockbank Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Brockbank Place pet-friendly?
No, 5130 Brockbank Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5130 Brockbank Place offer parking?
No, 5130 Brockbank Place does not offer parking.
Does 5130 Brockbank Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Brockbank Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Brockbank Place have a pool?
No, 5130 Brockbank Place does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Brockbank Place have accessible units?
No, 5130 Brockbank Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Brockbank Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 Brockbank Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University