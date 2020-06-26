Amenities

This 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom is ready for you to call it home. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with a quaint kitchen nook and a separate dining area. Guest bathroom was recently remodeled with gorgeous tile work in the shower. The master suite addition is on the opposite of the house from the other bedrooms and has a gas fireplace, mirrored closet, and sliding glass doors that access the secluded backyard. Soak in the sun on the low maintenance backyard and then enjoy the outdoor fireplace at night. In-home washer and dryer included and attached one-car garage. Located on a quite cul-de-sac, enjoy this spacious home furnished or unfurnished depending on your needs. Location is close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and only one mile from SDSU.



**Pets OK with restrictions.



Located at 5117 Alumni Place, San Diego, CA 92115



Please call (619) 741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com for more information.



