Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

5117 Alumni Place

5117 Alumni Place · No Longer Available
Location

5117 Alumni Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom is ready for you to call it home. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with a quaint kitchen nook and a separate dining area. Guest bathroom was recently remodeled with gorgeous tile work in the shower. The master suite addition is on the opposite of the house from the other bedrooms and has a gas fireplace, mirrored closet, and sliding glass doors that access the secluded backyard. Soak in the sun on the low maintenance backyard and then enjoy the outdoor fireplace at night. In-home washer and dryer included and attached one-car garage. Located on a quite cul-de-sac, enjoy this spacious home furnished or unfurnished depending on your needs. Location is close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and only one mile from SDSU.

**Pets OK with restrictions.

Located at 5117 Alumni Place, San Diego, CA 92115

Please call (619) 741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com for more information.

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 Alumni Place have any available units?
5117 Alumni Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5117 Alumni Place have?
Some of 5117 Alumni Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 Alumni Place currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Alumni Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Alumni Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5117 Alumni Place is pet friendly.
Does 5117 Alumni Place offer parking?
Yes, 5117 Alumni Place offers parking.
Does 5117 Alumni Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5117 Alumni Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Alumni Place have a pool?
No, 5117 Alumni Place does not have a pool.
Does 5117 Alumni Place have accessible units?
No, 5117 Alumni Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Alumni Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5117 Alumni Place does not have units with dishwashers.
