5109 Dawne St.

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Clairemont Detached Home 92117 - Clairemont Detached Home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large canyon lot. Huge back yard! Extra large living room with an entire wall of windows let in natural light and lend spaciousness. Brick fireplace. Attached dining area that leads into the kitchen.



Newer countertops in kitchen, refinished cabinets, remodeled bathroom, new carpet. Fresh paint.



2-car garage with laundry hookups, workbench and shelves.



Close to schools, parks and 2 minutes from Clairemont Square Shopping. You won't find a better deal than this in Clairemont.



Sorry, no pets. 1 year lease. Tenants required to carry renter's insurance.



Proof of renter's insurance required upon signing lease agreement.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. CALL 858-505-1300 FOR APPOINTMENT. 92117



No Pets Allowed



