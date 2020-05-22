All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5109 Dawne St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5109 Dawne St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5109 Dawne St.

5109 Dawne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5109 Dawne Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Clairemont Detached Home 92117 - Clairemont Detached Home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large canyon lot. Huge back yard! Extra large living room with an entire wall of windows let in natural light and lend spaciousness. Brick fireplace. Attached dining area that leads into the kitchen.

Newer countertops in kitchen, refinished cabinets, remodeled bathroom, new carpet. Fresh paint.

2-car garage with laundry hookups, workbench and shelves.

Close to schools, parks and 2 minutes from Clairemont Square Shopping. You won't find a better deal than this in Clairemont.

Sorry, no pets. 1 year lease. Tenants required to carry renter's insurance.

Proof of renter's insurance required upon signing lease agreement.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. CALL 858-505-1300 FOR APPOINTMENT. 92117

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3123534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Dawne St. have any available units?
5109 Dawne St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Dawne St. have?
Some of 5109 Dawne St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Dawne St. currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Dawne St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Dawne St. pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Dawne St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5109 Dawne St. offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Dawne St. does offer parking.
Does 5109 Dawne St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Dawne St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Dawne St. have a pool?
No, 5109 Dawne St. does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Dawne St. have accessible units?
No, 5109 Dawne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Dawne St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Dawne St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University