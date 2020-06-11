Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

5082 Plaza Promenade Available 06/01/19 2-bedroom Kearny Mesa condo in beautiful complex! - Step into this light, bright and cozy condominium located in Kearny Mesa area! This condo has hardwood laminate flooring in the main living areas with carpeted bedrooms for added comfort. The kitchen comes with dark granite countertops and matching black appliances for that special accent, and also provides an eat-in bartop area! Great separation of space throughout with adequate lighting and windows, as well as a private outdoor patio area. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer included! This complex has acres of green space that is walkable and to be enjoyed by all residents, including a community pool area, fully equipped Fitness Center, common area BBQ's and fireplace areas, and a park within walking distance!



1 year lease.

Sorry, no pets.

Call 619-866-3404 to inquire!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4823340)