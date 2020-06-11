All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

5082 Plaza Promenade

5082 Plaza Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

5082 Plaza Promenade, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
5082 Plaza Promenade Available 06/01/19 2-bedroom Kearny Mesa condo in beautiful complex! - Step into this light, bright and cozy condominium located in Kearny Mesa area! This condo has hardwood laminate flooring in the main living areas with carpeted bedrooms for added comfort. The kitchen comes with dark granite countertops and matching black appliances for that special accent, and also provides an eat-in bartop area! Great separation of space throughout with adequate lighting and windows, as well as a private outdoor patio area. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer included! This complex has acres of green space that is walkable and to be enjoyed by all residents, including a community pool area, fully equipped Fitness Center, common area BBQ's and fireplace areas, and a park within walking distance!

1 year lease.
Sorry, no pets.
Call 619-866-3404 to inquire!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4823340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5082 Plaza Promenade have any available units?
5082 Plaza Promenade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5082 Plaza Promenade have?
Some of 5082 Plaza Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5082 Plaza Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
5082 Plaza Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5082 Plaza Promenade pet-friendly?
No, 5082 Plaza Promenade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5082 Plaza Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 5082 Plaza Promenade offers parking.
Does 5082 Plaza Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5082 Plaza Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5082 Plaza Promenade have a pool?
Yes, 5082 Plaza Promenade has a pool.
Does 5082 Plaza Promenade have accessible units?
No, 5082 Plaza Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 5082 Plaza Promenade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5082 Plaza Promenade has units with dishwashers.
