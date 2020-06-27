5077 Rockford Drive

Amenities

Awesome Location! 4 bedroom 2 bath 1559 sq ft home walking distance to San Diego State!!! Pet Friendly! - Great Location! Just a block from State! Just Remodeled!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house has all new appliances including: refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. House has 2 fireplaces, new carpet, new paint inside and outside, fenced backyard and a huge covered courtyard for family gatherings. There is a 2 car garage and 2 off-street parking spaces. Washer and dryer are provided but not maintained. Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. All utilities must go in tenants name. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies and NO evictions. If this house interests you please contact David at 619-715-0219. Thanks and have a great day.



