Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

5077 Rockford Drive

5077 Rockford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5077 Rockford Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome Location! 4 bedroom 2 bath 1559 sq ft home walking distance to San Diego State!!! Pet Friendly! - Great Location! Just a block from State! Just Remodeled!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house has all new appliances including: refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. House has 2 fireplaces, new carpet, new paint inside and outside, fenced backyard and a huge covered courtyard for family gatherings. There is a 2 car garage and 2 off-street parking spaces. Washer and dryer are provided but not maintained. Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. All utilities must go in tenants name. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies and NO evictions. If this house interests you please contact David at 619-715-0219. Thanks and have a great day.

(RLNE3336998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5077 Rockford Drive have any available units?
5077 Rockford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5077 Rockford Drive have?
Some of 5077 Rockford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5077 Rockford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5077 Rockford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5077 Rockford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5077 Rockford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5077 Rockford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5077 Rockford Drive offers parking.
Does 5077 Rockford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5077 Rockford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5077 Rockford Drive have a pool?
No, 5077 Rockford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5077 Rockford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5077 Rockford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5077 Rockford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5077 Rockford Drive has units with dishwashers.
