5062 Del Monte Avenue Available 06/20/19 Live at the Beach 300 ft from Ocean in OB! 1 Bed 1 Bath w/Parking - Available by June 20th possibly earlier.?Steps to the Beach! Great Ocean Beach Location! 1 Bed 1 Bath plus Parking, Front Unit Duplex 500 Sq. Ft?Rent $1850.00 Security Deposit $1850.00 on approved credit



Live in the very desirable area of OB! Relax on your personal front porch, and walk the 300 feet to the beach to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and ocean views San Diego has to offer. Restaurants, coffee, shops, bars, and the weekly farmer's market are just a few blocks away. Completely remodeled with NEW KITCHEN (cabinets, stainless appliances, sink, countertops, travertine flooring). NEW BATH (vanity, storage cabinet, tub, toilet). All NEW sound reducing low E windows. Tile or finished cement floors throughout. Attic storage. Laundry close by.



This unit has full use of the unfenced front yard that has been set up for a home garden with raised beds. OB weather allows for fresh lettuce all winter and homegrown tomatoes year round, or plant your favorite fruits and vegetables instead.



One of the best locations in Ocean Beach. One block north to Main beach one block south to Santa Cruz.



