Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5062 Del Monte Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

5062 Del Monte Avenue

5062 Del Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5062 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
5062 Del Monte Avenue Available 06/20/19 Live at the Beach 300 ft from Ocean in OB! 1 Bed 1 Bath w/Parking - Available by June 20th possibly earlier.?Steps to the Beach! Great Ocean Beach Location! 1 Bed 1 Bath plus Parking, Front Unit Duplex 500 Sq. Ft?Rent $1850.00 Security Deposit $1850.00 on approved credit

Live in the very desirable area of OB! Relax on your personal front porch, and walk the 300 feet to the beach to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and ocean views San Diego has to offer. Restaurants, coffee, shops, bars, and the weekly farmer's market are just a few blocks away. Completely remodeled with NEW KITCHEN (cabinets, stainless appliances, sink, countertops, travertine flooring). NEW BATH (vanity, storage cabinet, tub, toilet). All NEW sound reducing low E windows. Tile or finished cement floors throughout. Attic storage. Laundry close by.

This unit has full use of the unfenced front yard that has been set up for a home garden with raised beds. OB weather allows for fresh lettuce all winter and homegrown tomatoes year round, or plant your favorite fruits and vegetables instead.

One of the best locations in Ocean Beach. One block north to Main beach one block south to Santa Cruz.

(RLNE2747915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5062 Del Monte Avenue have any available units?
5062 Del Monte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5062 Del Monte Avenue have?
Some of 5062 Del Monte Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5062 Del Monte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5062 Del Monte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5062 Del Monte Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5062 Del Monte Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5062 Del Monte Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5062 Del Monte Avenue offers parking.
Does 5062 Del Monte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5062 Del Monte Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5062 Del Monte Avenue have a pool?
No, 5062 Del Monte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5062 Del Monte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5062 Del Monte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5062 Del Monte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5062 Del Monte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
