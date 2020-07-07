5060 Rockford Drive, San Diego, CA 92115 College East
5060 Rockford Drive Available 08/08/19 Awesome College Area Home 5 Bedroom 3 Bath - Great College area home walking distance to SDSU. This house is available for move in first week of August. Large upgraded open kitchen/living room floor plan with granite counters with appliances including dishwasher and washer/dryer in house. Off street parking available in driveway. Call or text for showings!
NO PETS. Apply online at ipasd.com
Tom Gelinas 01971736 (858) 232-8085 Income Property Advisors 01331012
(RLNE2252413)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
