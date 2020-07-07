Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

5060 Rockford Drive Available 08/08/19 Awesome College Area Home 5 Bedroom 3 Bath - Great College area home walking distance to SDSU. This house is available for move in first week of August. Large upgraded open kitchen/living room floor plan with granite counters with appliances including dishwasher and washer/dryer in house. Off street parking available in driveway. Call or text for showings!



NO PETS. Apply online at ipasd.com



Tom Gelinas 01971736

(858) 232-8085

Income Property Advisors 01331012



(RLNE2252413)