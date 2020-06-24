All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

5059 Juneberry Ct

5059 Juneberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

5059 Juneberry Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5059 Juneberry Ct Available 04/05/19 Gorgeous two bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms Available ASAP! - FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /CALBRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )

This gorgeous 2 bedroom home is located in The Spectrum! The spacious floor plan has hardwood floors, large kitchen and a washer/dryer in unit. This desirable location centrally located to freeways, shops and restuarants! And just an Uber ride away to the beach, downtown, Old Town, UTC or Mission Valley!

This spacious 2 bed 2.5 home

* Wood flooring
* Park-like community
* Updated kitchen
* Walk in Closet

BONUS: Two car garage
BONUS: Washer and Dryer in Unit

Security Deposit: Same as Rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable, Water/Trash, and phone
Renter's Insurance Required
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets considered, please ask for details

(RLNE4758480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5059 Juneberry Ct have any available units?
5059 Juneberry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5059 Juneberry Ct have?
Some of 5059 Juneberry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5059 Juneberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5059 Juneberry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5059 Juneberry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5059 Juneberry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5059 Juneberry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5059 Juneberry Ct offers parking.
Does 5059 Juneberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5059 Juneberry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5059 Juneberry Ct have a pool?
No, 5059 Juneberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5059 Juneberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 5059 Juneberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5059 Juneberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5059 Juneberry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
