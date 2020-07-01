All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

5050 Saratoga Avenue

5050 Saratoga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5050 Saratoga Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
5050 Saratoga Avenue Available 02/22/20 Upgraded Bungalow 1 Block From Beach! - Quintessential beach cottage with 280 sf deck (approx.) offering blue water views, and meticulously remodeled in 2017. The care and attention to detail really shows from the Nantucket oak wood flooring throughout to the sea anemone light fixtures, and the gorgeous tile mural above the kitchen sink, you will love the maritime motif. Also featuring top of the line stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, gas stove, large fridge, apron/farmhouse sink, convection microwave, quartz counter tops, and soft close drawers. Plus, bathroom has walk in shower with luxurious rainfall showerhead.

Off street covered parking.
No laundry on site

***No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor Rental Agreement assigned by tenant. Tenant is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3293905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Saratoga Avenue have any available units?
5050 Saratoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 Saratoga Avenue have?
Some of 5050 Saratoga Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Saratoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Saratoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Saratoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5050 Saratoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5050 Saratoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Saratoga Avenue offers parking.
Does 5050 Saratoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 Saratoga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Saratoga Avenue have a pool?
No, 5050 Saratoga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5050 Saratoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5050 Saratoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Saratoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 Saratoga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

