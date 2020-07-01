Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

5050 Saratoga Avenue Available 02/22/20 Upgraded Bungalow 1 Block From Beach! - Quintessential beach cottage with 280 sf deck (approx.) offering blue water views, and meticulously remodeled in 2017. The care and attention to detail really shows from the Nantucket oak wood flooring throughout to the sea anemone light fixtures, and the gorgeous tile mural above the kitchen sink, you will love the maritime motif. Also featuring top of the line stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, gas stove, large fridge, apron/farmhouse sink, convection microwave, quartz counter tops, and soft close drawers. Plus, bathroom has walk in shower with luxurious rainfall showerhead.



Off street covered parking.

No laundry on site



***No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor Rental Agreement assigned by tenant. Tenant is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3293905)