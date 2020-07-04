5028 70th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

3-bedroom duplex in College East area! - 3 bed 2 bath cozy duplex unit in College East area! Private patio and laundry hookups are included, as well as Water utilities. Located just minutes from SDSU campus. Upgrades throughout the home include stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter-tops, custom cabinetry and newer flooring! This home has many new contemporary touches and is light, bright, and airy. Large hall closet has washer/dryer hookups. Master suite has its own attached bathroom while the hall bathroom is equally as roomy. Off-street parking is included!



Water included. Call 619-866-3400 ext. 2 now to schedule a showing!

Visit www.weleaseusa.com to apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4240075)