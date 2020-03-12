5020 Ducos Place

Amenities
Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unit in Tierrasanta's Villa Martinique! - Beautiful unit available in Tierrasanta's Villa Martinique! Unit features:
- 3 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Two-story with 1,350 sq. ft.
- Central heat and air conditioning
- Stainless steel appliances
- Full size stacked washer/dryer (included but not maintained)
- Private patio off kitchen/dining with storage closet
- Two assigned parking spaces (one covered, one uncovered)
- Located in the community of Villa Martinique in Tierrasanta! Pool, spa, clubhouse and more!
To view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.
Terms:
- $2,595 monthly rent
- $2,595 security deposit
- 1 year lease
- Available May 6, 2019
- Pets negotiable with an additional deposit (size restrictions apply)
- Water/sewer and trash included
(RLNE2987323)