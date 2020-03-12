All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5020 Ducos Place
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

5020 Ducos Place

5020 Ducos Place · No Longer Available
Location

5020 Ducos Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unit in Tierrasanta's Villa Martinique! - Beautiful unit available in Tierrasanta's Villa Martinique! Unit features:

- 3 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Two-story with 1,350 sq. ft.
- Central heat and air conditioning
- Stainless steel appliances
- Full size stacked washer/dryer (included but not maintained)
- Private patio off kitchen/dining with storage closet
- Two assigned parking spaces (one covered, one uncovered)
- Located in the community of Villa Martinique in Tierrasanta! Pool, spa, clubhouse and more!

To view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

Terms:
- $2,595 monthly rent
- $2,595 security deposit
- 1 year lease
- Available May 6, 2019
- Pets negotiable with an additional deposit (size restrictions apply)
- Water/sewer and trash included

(RLNE2987323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Ducos Place have any available units?
5020 Ducos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 Ducos Place have?
Some of 5020 Ducos Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 Ducos Place currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Ducos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Ducos Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5020 Ducos Place is pet friendly.
Does 5020 Ducos Place offer parking?
Yes, 5020 Ducos Place offers parking.
Does 5020 Ducos Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5020 Ducos Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Ducos Place have a pool?
Yes, 5020 Ducos Place has a pool.
Does 5020 Ducos Place have accessible units?
No, 5020 Ducos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Ducos Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Ducos Place does not have units with dishwashers.
