5020 Ducos Place

Amenities

Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unit in Tierrasanta's Villa Martinique! - Beautiful unit available in Tierrasanta's Villa Martinique! Unit features:



- 3 bedrooms, 2 baths

- Two-story with 1,350 sq. ft.

- Central heat and air conditioning

- Stainless steel appliances

- Full size stacked washer/dryer (included but not maintained)

- Private patio off kitchen/dining with storage closet

- Two assigned parking spaces (one covered, one uncovered)

- Located in the community of Villa Martinique in Tierrasanta! Pool, spa, clubhouse and more!



To view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



Terms:

- $2,595 monthly rent

- $2,595 security deposit

- 1 year lease

- Available May 6, 2019

- Pets negotiable with an additional deposit (size restrictions apply)

- Water/sewer and trash included



(RLNE2987323)