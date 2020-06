Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3BR/2Bath single-level home. Close and convenient to shopping, dining, commutes and beach. 2 blocks from Clairemont Square. Both bathrooms and kitchen recently upgraded with beautiful finishes and modern upgrades. 2 car garage, spacious back yard with large covered patio. Very private with views of Mt. Soledad to the West. Includes all major kitchen appliances and washer/dryer in detached garage. Gardening services covered by landlord, tenant responsible for all utilities.