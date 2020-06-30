All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

5009 Ducos Place

5009 Ducos Place · No Longer Available
Location

5009 Ducos Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Tierrasanta 2 bed 1 bath Beautiful Canyon Rim setting in Very Private Location - End unit 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome with new carpet, paint, blinds. Residence has large fenced back patio area, steps from a canyon with walking trails, the community includes a pool and spa and tennis courts. The residence comes with all the appliances except washer and dryer (gas hookups), one covered parking spot and one additional off street parking space. Just 2 blocks from large shopping center, library etc. in great community near 5 major freeways. In addition to the complex pool, there is a nearby community center with an olympic size pool and other amenities.Water and trash included. Available now!
Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management, Inc.

Small pet with approval additional deposit and renters insurance.

Please contact us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE2758120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Ducos Place have any available units?
5009 Ducos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Ducos Place have?
Some of 5009 Ducos Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Ducos Place currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Ducos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Ducos Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5009 Ducos Place is pet friendly.
Does 5009 Ducos Place offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Ducos Place offers parking.
Does 5009 Ducos Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5009 Ducos Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Ducos Place have a pool?
Yes, 5009 Ducos Place has a pool.
Does 5009 Ducos Place have accessible units?
No, 5009 Ducos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Ducos Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 Ducos Place has units with dishwashers.

