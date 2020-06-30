5009 Ducos Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

Tierrasanta 2 bed 1 bath Beautiful Canyon Rim setting in Very Private Location - End unit 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome with new carpet, paint, blinds. Residence has large fenced back patio area, steps from a canyon with walking trails, the community includes a pool and spa and tennis courts. The residence comes with all the appliances except washer and dryer (gas hookups), one covered parking spot and one additional off street parking space. Just 2 blocks from large shopping center, library etc. in great community near 5 major freeways. In addition to the complex pool, there is a nearby community center with an olympic size pool and other amenities.Water and trash included. Available now!

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management, Inc.



Small pet with approval additional deposit and renters insurance.



Please contact us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.



Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com



(RLNE2758120)