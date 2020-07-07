Rent Calculator
Home
San Diego, CA
500 W Harbor Dr
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM
500 W Harbor Dr
500 W Harbor Dr W
No Longer Available
Location
500 W Harbor Dr W, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Mike Althof is the Official Listing Agent. Call or email Mike Althof for property information or availability to show. 619-417-5766 | mike.althof@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 W Harbor Dr have any available units?
500 W Harbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 500 W Harbor Dr have?
Some of 500 W Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 500 W Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
500 W Harbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 500 W Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 500 W Harbor Dr offer parking?
No, 500 W Harbor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 500 W Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 W Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 500 W Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 500 W Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 500 W Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 W Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
