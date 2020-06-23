All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

4995 54th Street

4995 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4995 54th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated and private one-bedroom unit walkable to SDSU! - This clean, private and renovated one-bedroom unit is located adjacent to the main living house on the property but is extremely private. You have your own private driveway, yard, parking and entrance and there are no shared walls! The unit comes with laminate hardwood flooring throughout and a bright and airy feel. The home is just over 500sqft and comes with all appliances seen pictured. The yard is fenced and private for your use and simply landscaped for ease of maintenance. Pets are welcome and water, sewer, trash AND sdge are included! What a bargain! This won't last long so be sure to inquire quickly.

1 year lease.
W/S/G/SDGE included in rent!
Pets welcome with additional $25/month per pet and deposit of $100. Max weight for dogs is 35lbs.
Call now to schedule a walkthrough! 619-866-3404

(RLNE4776685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4995 54th Street have any available units?
4995 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4995 54th Street have?
Some of 4995 54th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4995 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4995 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4995 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4995 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4995 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4995 54th Street offers parking.
Does 4995 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4995 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4995 54th Street have a pool?
No, 4995 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4995 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 4995 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4995 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4995 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
