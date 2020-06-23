4995 54th Street

Amenities

Fully renovated and private one-bedroom unit walkable to SDSU! - This clean, private and renovated one-bedroom unit is located adjacent to the main living house on the property but is extremely private. You have your own private driveway, yard, parking and entrance and there are no shared walls! The unit comes with laminate hardwood flooring throughout and a bright and airy feel. The home is just over 500sqft and comes with all appliances seen pictured. The yard is fenced and private for your use and simply landscaped for ease of maintenance. Pets are welcome and water, sewer, trash AND sdge are included! What a bargain! This won't last long so be sure to inquire quickly.



1 year lease.

W/S/G/SDGE included in rent!

Pets welcome with additional $25/month per pet and deposit of $100. Max weight for dogs is 35lbs.

