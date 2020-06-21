All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4978 Madison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4978 Madison Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4978 Madison Ave

4978 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4978 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Talmadge Craftsman Charmer available now for immediate occupancy! This home features forced air conditioning, a private patio with the feel of an urban retreat, the backyard structure delivers extra room with potential for an office or storage area, built-ins, dark natural hardwood floors throughout, attic storage, and off-street parking round out some of the wonderful amenities to be enjoyed here. Rental rate includes monthly landscaping service, full size washer, dryer, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4978 Madison Ave have any available units?
4978 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4978 Madison Ave have?
Some of 4978 Madison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4978 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4978 Madison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4978 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4978 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4978 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4978 Madison Ave does offer parking.
Does 4978 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4978 Madison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4978 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 4978 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4978 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 4978 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4978 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4978 Madison Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University