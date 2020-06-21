4978 Madison Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Talmadge Craftsman Charmer available now for immediate occupancy! This home features forced air conditioning, a private patio with the feel of an urban retreat, the backyard structure delivers extra room with potential for an office or storage area, built-ins, dark natural hardwood floors throughout, attic storage, and off-street parking round out some of the wonderful amenities to be enjoyed here. Rental rate includes monthly landscaping service, full size washer, dryer, and refrigerator.