Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:22 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4960 63rd
4960 63rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4960 63rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4960 63rd have any available units?
4960 63rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4960 63rd currently offering any rent specials?
4960 63rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 63rd pet-friendly?
No, 4960 63rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4960 63rd offer parking?
Yes, 4960 63rd offers parking.
Does 4960 63rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 63rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 63rd have a pool?
No, 4960 63rd does not have a pool.
Does 4960 63rd have accessible units?
No, 4960 63rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 63rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4960 63rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4960 63rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4960 63rd does not have units with air conditioning.
