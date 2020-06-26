4948 Wheelhouse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Office & Full Bath Downstairs. - This is a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home featuring an office (could be used as bedroom) with a full bath downstairs. All wood and tile flooring throughout (no carpet)! Updated Quartz counters in kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances are all included. Also includes washer/dryer in upstairs laundry room, 3-car attached garage, low maintenance/water use landscape (regular landscape maintenance included), balcony off the master bedroom, HUGE walk-in closet at master bedroom! Near shopping, freeway, public transportation and parks! Ready for fast move in! $3300/mo with same deposit. No pets please. Requires $8200/mo income and 640+ FICO to qualify (lower scores may require additional deposit, reviewed at landlord's discretion). Shown by appointment only.



No Pets Allowed



