All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4948 Wheelhouse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4948 Wheelhouse Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

4948 Wheelhouse Drive

4948 Wheelhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4948 Wheelhouse Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Office & Full Bath Downstairs. - This is a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home featuring an office (could be used as bedroom) with a full bath downstairs. All wood and tile flooring throughout (no carpet)! Updated Quartz counters in kitchen, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances are all included. Also includes washer/dryer in upstairs laundry room, 3-car attached garage, low maintenance/water use landscape (regular landscape maintenance included), balcony off the master bedroom, HUGE walk-in closet at master bedroom! Near shopping, freeway, public transportation and parks! Ready for fast move in! $3300/mo with same deposit. No pets please. Requires $8200/mo income and 640+ FICO to qualify (lower scores may require additional deposit, reviewed at landlord's discretion). Shown by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4954047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4948 Wheelhouse Drive have any available units?
4948 Wheelhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4948 Wheelhouse Drive have?
Some of 4948 Wheelhouse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4948 Wheelhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4948 Wheelhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4948 Wheelhouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4948 Wheelhouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4948 Wheelhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4948 Wheelhouse Drive offers parking.
Does 4948 Wheelhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4948 Wheelhouse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4948 Wheelhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 4948 Wheelhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4948 Wheelhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 4948 Wheelhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4948 Wheelhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4948 Wheelhouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University