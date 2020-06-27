All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
4944 Coronado Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4944 Coronado Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

4944 Coronado Ave

4944 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4944 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bath near the sea apartment in San Diego.

4944 Coronado Ave is close to Santa Cruz Cliffs, Sundara, Ocean Beach City Beach, Hugo's Cocina, OB Noodle House Bar 1502, Pizza Port Ocean Beach, Ocean Beach Pier Caf, The Cliffs Caf and many more.

Unit Features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Ceiling fan
- Security door
- Porch
- Patio

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- A flat fee of 45.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/4944-Coronado-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92107

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5700274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4944 Coronado Ave have any available units?
4944 Coronado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4944 Coronado Ave have?
Some of 4944 Coronado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Coronado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Coronado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Coronado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4944 Coronado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4944 Coronado Ave offer parking?
No, 4944 Coronado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4944 Coronado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4944 Coronado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Coronado Ave have a pool?
No, 4944 Coronado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4944 Coronado Ave have accessible units?
No, 4944 Coronado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Coronado Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4944 Coronado Ave has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University