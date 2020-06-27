Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bath near the sea apartment in San Diego.



4944 Coronado Ave is close to Santa Cruz Cliffs, Sundara, Ocean Beach City Beach, Hugo's Cocina, OB Noodle House Bar 1502, Pizza Port Ocean Beach, Ocean Beach Pier Caf, The Cliffs Caf and many more.



Unit Features:



- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Ceiling fan

- Security door

- Porch

- Patio



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- A flat fee of 45.00 Water/Sewer/Trash

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/4944-Coronado-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92107



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



