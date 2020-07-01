All apartments in San Diego
4903 Catoctin Dr

4903 Catoctin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4903 Catoctin Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in the Mid City College Area featuring approximately 1,773 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature large windows offering great natural light. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Laundry room located upstairs includes full sized washer and dryer. Master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks, large soaking tub and shower stall. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and just a quick a drive to SDSU!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3075
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two (2) pets under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ua8OUcengpg
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: College Area
- FLOORING: Tile & carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2015

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 12 - 18 months
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: retractable mirror at master bathroom and planter boxes in backyard
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5427882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 Catoctin Dr have any available units?
4903 Catoctin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 Catoctin Dr have?
Some of 4903 Catoctin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 Catoctin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4903 Catoctin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 Catoctin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4903 Catoctin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4903 Catoctin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4903 Catoctin Dr offers parking.
Does 4903 Catoctin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4903 Catoctin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 Catoctin Dr have a pool?
No, 4903 Catoctin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4903 Catoctin Dr have accessible units?
No, 4903 Catoctin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 Catoctin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 Catoctin Dr has units with dishwashers.

