4903 Catoctin Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in the Mid City College Area featuring approximately 1,773 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature large windows offering great natural light. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Laundry room located upstairs includes full sized washer and dryer. Master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks, large soaking tub and shower stall. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and just a quick a drive to SDSU!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3075

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two (2) pets under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ua8OUcengpg

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: College Area

- FLOORING: Tile & carpet

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2015



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 12 - 18 months

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: retractable mirror at master bathroom and planter boxes in backyard

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



