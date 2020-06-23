All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4892 Hart Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4892 Hart Drive

4892 Hart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4892 Hart Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Canyon Views in Kensington - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1600 sq ft Beautifully Remodeled 1958 Spanish
Spectacular Canyon Views
Hardwood Flooring & Tile Throughout
Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room
Custom Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Cabinetry
Butlers Pantry/Mudroom off of the Kitchen
Large Master w/ 2 Walk-in Closets & En-Suite Bath, Double Vanity, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower
Deck is Great for Entertaining with Sweeping Canyon Views, & Citrus Trees
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Available NOW!
Gardener Included
Attached 1 Car garage
Front Loader Washer/Dryer
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
To schedule a viewing please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE2419925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4892 Hart Drive have any available units?
4892 Hart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4892 Hart Drive have?
Some of 4892 Hart Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4892 Hart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4892 Hart Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4892 Hart Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4892 Hart Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4892 Hart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4892 Hart Drive does offer parking.
Does 4892 Hart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4892 Hart Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4892 Hart Drive have a pool?
No, 4892 Hart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4892 Hart Drive have accessible units?
No, 4892 Hart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4892 Hart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4892 Hart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
