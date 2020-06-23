4892 Hart Drive

Amenities
Canyon Views in Kensington - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1600 sq ft Beautifully Remodeled 1958 Spanish
Spectacular Canyon Views
Hardwood Flooring & Tile Throughout
Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room
Custom Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Cabinetry
Butlers Pantry/Mudroom off of the Kitchen
Large Master w/ 2 Walk-in Closets & En-Suite Bath, Double Vanity, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower
Deck is Great for Entertaining with Sweeping Canyon Views, & Citrus Trees
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Available NOW!
Gardener Included
Attached 1 Car garage
Front Loader Washer/Dryer
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
