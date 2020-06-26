All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4868 Haight Trail
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

4868 Haight Trail

4868 Haight Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4868 Haight Trl, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4868 Haight Trail Available 07/13/19 2 Bed Townhouse in Spectrum Community - - Granite
- Wood Floors
- Frig Included
- New Carpet
- Freshly Painted
- Central Heat and A/C
- 2 Car Tandem Garage
- Community Pool and Spa
- Trash Paid

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4067427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4868 Haight Trail have any available units?
4868 Haight Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4868 Haight Trail have?
Some of 4868 Haight Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4868 Haight Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4868 Haight Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4868 Haight Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4868 Haight Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4868 Haight Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4868 Haight Trail offers parking.
Does 4868 Haight Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4868 Haight Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4868 Haight Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4868 Haight Trail has a pool.
Does 4868 Haight Trail have accessible units?
No, 4868 Haight Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4868 Haight Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4868 Haight Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
