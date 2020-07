Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

VIDEO INSIDE! Nice 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located just minutes from SDSU! Awesome backyard with large pool (service included). Don't miss out on this one!

PROPERTY HAS REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS....FLOORS, ENTIRE HOUSE PAINTED...



Year built

