Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom house located in the center of University Heights. New pictures coming soon! Hardwood floors throughout except in Kitchen. Enjoy being close to University Heights, Normal Heights and North Park. Open kitchen with plenty of room to cook and entertain. Enjoy all the area has to offer in a nice and quiet neighborhood nestled just 4 miles from downtown San Diego. Parking space on driveway. Washer and dryer included.