San Diego, CA
4842 35th Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:53 PM

4842 35th Street

4842 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4842 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in desirable Normal Heights neighborhood. Beautiful original cabinetry and tile in kitchen area. Front covered concrete patio perfect for a BBQ and patio furniture. Cat 6 cabling throughout house. Original wood closets in bedrooms. Parking on the side and back of the house. Stackable washer/dryer hook-ups in kitchen area. 825 square feet. Tenants pay all utilities. $2100 security deposit. 1 dog or cat Ok with extra $500 deposit. No Pitbull, Doberman or Rottweiler breeds allowed. 1 year lease required. Available Now.

**Qualifications**
$4200.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK but must meet the same qualifications except income.

**Viewing Instructions**
Text or call our office to request an appointment to view inside. You can also visit our website at www.619rentals.com to schedule a showing with an agent or set-up a self-showing to view by yourself from 8am - 8pm, 7 days a week. Please note that there is no charge for an agent showing and only a $0.99 fee to use our self-showing service.

Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
(619) 797-1470
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4842 35th Street have any available units?
4842 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4842 35th Street have?
Some of 4842 35th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4842 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4842 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4842 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4842 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4842 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4842 35th Street offers parking.
Does 4842 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4842 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4842 35th Street have a pool?
No, 4842 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4842 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 4842 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4842 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4842 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
