4842 35th Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in desirable Normal Heights neighborhood. Beautiful original cabinetry and tile in kitchen area. Front covered concrete patio perfect for a BBQ and patio furniture. Cat 6 cabling throughout house. Original wood closets in bedrooms. Parking on the side and back of the house. Stackable washer/dryer hook-ups in kitchen area. 825 square feet. Tenants pay all utilities. $2100 security deposit. 1 dog or cat Ok with extra $500 deposit. No Pitbull, Doberman or Rottweiler breeds allowed. 1 year lease required. Available Now.



**Qualifications**

$4200.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK but must meet the same qualifications except income.



**Viewing Instructions**

Text or call our office to request an appointment to view inside. You can also visit our website at www.619rentals.com to schedule a showing with an agent or set-up a self-showing to view by yourself from 8am - 8pm, 7 days a week. Please note that there is no charge for an agent showing and only a $0.99 fee to use our self-showing service.



