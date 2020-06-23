All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4840 College Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4840 College Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

4840 College Ave

4840 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4840 College Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SDSU 5 Bedroom 3 bath Luxury College Home. House been completely remodeled with marble & travertine finishes, tile, newer carpets, doors, paint, cabinets, all reminiscent of an Italian Villa. Check out the nicest college rental at SDSU. Luxury bathrooms and large bedrooms and gourmet kitchen. The back yard is huge with tucked away patios on both sides of the house and a stand alone bar in the back as well as Jacuzzi on the back deck. Finished 2 car Attached Garage. Jacuzzi service and Gardener included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 College Ave have any available units?
4840 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 College Ave have?
Some of 4840 College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4840 College Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 College Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4840 College Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4840 College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4840 College Ave does offer parking.
Does 4840 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4840 College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 College Ave have a pool?
No, 4840 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4840 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 4840 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 College Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University