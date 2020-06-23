4840 College Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SDSU 5 Bedroom 3 bath Luxury College Home. House been completely remodeled with marble & travertine finishes, tile, newer carpets, doors, paint, cabinets, all reminiscent of an Italian Villa. Check out the nicest college rental at SDSU. Luxury bathrooms and large bedrooms and gourmet kitchen. The back yard is huge with tucked away patios on both sides of the house and a stand alone bar in the back as well as Jacuzzi on the back deck. Finished 2 car Attached Garage. Jacuzzi service and Gardener included!!