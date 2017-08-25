All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4825 Biona Drive

4825 Biona Drive · (619) 683-9274
Location

4825 Biona Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4825 Biona Drive · Avail. now

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1590 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modern Spanish in Kensington -
2BR /1.5BA 1590 sq. ft. Modern Spanish
Over-sized porcelain floors throughout
recessed lighting and surround sound throughout
Carpet in bedrooms
Spacious Living Room with plenty of natural light
Open Concept Kitchen with custom cabinets, an spacious island that makes it ideal for cooking but also entertaining. quartz counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances
Breakfast nook off Kitchen
Master with new walk in closet and shelving
Central A/C & Heat
Mud Room off Kitchen with full size washer/dryer
Detached garage with long driveway
Private backyard and patio perfect for entertaining
Gardener included
Walk to Kensington Village, specialty shops, eateries, Starbucks, Stehly Farms Market, award winning wine bar and coffee houses
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Available NOW
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4873314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Biona Drive have any available units?
4825 Biona Drive has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 Biona Drive have?
Some of 4825 Biona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 Biona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Biona Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Biona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 Biona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4825 Biona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4825 Biona Drive does offer parking.
Does 4825 Biona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 Biona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Biona Drive have a pool?
No, 4825 Biona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Biona Drive have accessible units?
No, 4825 Biona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Biona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4825 Biona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
