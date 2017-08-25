4825 Biona Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Modern Spanish in Kensington -

2BR /1.5BA 1590 sq. ft. Modern Spanish

Over-sized porcelain floors throughout

recessed lighting and surround sound throughout

Carpet in bedrooms

Spacious Living Room with plenty of natural light

Open Concept Kitchen with custom cabinets, an spacious island that makes it ideal for cooking but also entertaining. quartz counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances

Breakfast nook off Kitchen

Master with new walk in closet and shelving

Central A/C & Heat

Mud Room off Kitchen with full size washer/dryer

Detached garage with long driveway

Private backyard and patio perfect for entertaining

Gardener included

Walk to Kensington Village, specialty shops, eateries, Starbucks, Stehly Farms Market, award winning wine bar and coffee houses

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Available NOW

