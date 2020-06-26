4820 Beryl Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom Upgraded Home Located in Pacific Beach! - This spacious property contains numerous upgrades throughout! First floor features travertine flooring and the kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including; refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Open floor plan gives direct view and access into the living room with beautiful fireplace, great for entertainment. Bathrooms contain tile flooring and granite counter tops. Spacious bedrooms are accented by engineered wood flooring and windows creating plenty of natural light. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and dual sink vanity. Roof top patio equipped with gas grill features extensive views to share with guests. Washer and dryer located in the home for tenant convenience. 2 car attached garage and additional street parking available. Pets considered with prior approval from landlord.



Property is currently occupied and we would like to maintain the tenants privacy. Please contact our office to schedule your tour!



