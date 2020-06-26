All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

4820 Beryl Way

4820 Beryl Way · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Beryl Way, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Upgraded Home Located in Pacific Beach! - This spacious property contains numerous upgrades throughout! First floor features travertine flooring and the kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including; refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Open floor plan gives direct view and access into the living room with beautiful fireplace, great for entertainment. Bathrooms contain tile flooring and granite counter tops. Spacious bedrooms are accented by engineered wood flooring and windows creating plenty of natural light. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and dual sink vanity. Roof top patio equipped with gas grill features extensive views to share with guests. Washer and dryer located in the home for tenant convenience. 2 car attached garage and additional street parking available. Pets considered with prior approval from landlord.

Property is currently occupied and we would like to maintain the tenants privacy. Please contact our office to schedule your tour!

DRE 01197438

(RLNE4938088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Beryl Way have any available units?
4820 Beryl Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 Beryl Way have?
Some of 4820 Beryl Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Beryl Way currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Beryl Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Beryl Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 Beryl Way is pet friendly.
Does 4820 Beryl Way offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Beryl Way offers parking.
Does 4820 Beryl Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 Beryl Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Beryl Way have a pool?
No, 4820 Beryl Way does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Beryl Way have accessible units?
No, 4820 Beryl Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Beryl Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Beryl Way has units with dishwashers.
