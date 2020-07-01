All apartments in San Diego
4801 Mount La Platta Dr

4801 Mount La Platta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4801 Mount La Platta Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Family home that is close to everything! - Property Id: 211512

Beautiful 3/2 property with great open yet cozy floorplan. Back yard with hillside of fruitful plants, grass and covered patio for year-round use. GREAT location and minutes to the 5, 805, 52, and 15 makes for easy commutes. Oversized two care garage with direct access to house and room to park 3 cars in the driveway. Rent includes gardener (monthly) and water. Holmes Elementary school.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211512
Property Id 211512

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5496089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Mount La Platta Dr have any available units?
4801 Mount La Platta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Mount La Platta Dr have?
Some of 4801 Mount La Platta Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Mount La Platta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Mount La Platta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Mount La Platta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4801 Mount La Platta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4801 Mount La Platta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Mount La Platta Dr offers parking.
Does 4801 Mount La Platta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4801 Mount La Platta Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Mount La Platta Dr have a pool?
No, 4801 Mount La Platta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Mount La Platta Dr have accessible units?
No, 4801 Mount La Platta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Mount La Platta Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Mount La Platta Dr has units with dishwashers.

