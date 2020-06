Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in University Heights - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in University Heights with beautiful city views. Wonderful small gated complex in a prime location in the heart of University Heights! The unit has a wonderful fire place and a stack-able washer and dryer. Plenty of outside storage in the 1 car garage.



(RLNE5095551)