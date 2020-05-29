All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4777 Santa Cruz Ave
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

4777 Santa Cruz Ave

4777 Santa Cruz Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
Ocean Beach
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4777 Santa Cruz Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Big Ocean Views! - Views! Views! Views! Private condo in South Ocean Beach with Stunning Views Day and Night! Do not miss this rare home. Imagine waking up in the morning and sipping coffee on your private deck while watching the day begin. The home opens up to large, bright windows that offer plenty of natural lighting, Hardwood floors and an updated kitchen and bath. Private Laundry and Spa for use. Southern California outdoor living at it's best!

Small Pets considered. ($500 increased security deposit if approved)
Available for 6 Month Lease.
Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent.
Street Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4777 Santa Cruz Ave have any available units?
4777 Santa Cruz Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4777 Santa Cruz Ave have?
Some of 4777 Santa Cruz Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4777 Santa Cruz Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4777 Santa Cruz Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4777 Santa Cruz Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4777 Santa Cruz Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4777 Santa Cruz Ave offer parking?
No, 4777 Santa Cruz Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4777 Santa Cruz Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4777 Santa Cruz Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4777 Santa Cruz Ave have a pool?
No, 4777 Santa Cruz Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4777 Santa Cruz Ave have accessible units?
No, 4777 Santa Cruz Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4777 Santa Cruz Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4777 Santa Cruz Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
