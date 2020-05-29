4777 Santa Cruz Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Big Ocean Views! - Views! Views! Views! Private condo in South Ocean Beach with Stunning Views Day and Night! Do not miss this rare home. Imagine waking up in the morning and sipping coffee on your private deck while watching the day begin. The home opens up to large, bright windows that offer plenty of natural lighting, Hardwood floors and an updated kitchen and bath. Private Laundry and Spa for use. Southern California outdoor living at it's best!



Small Pets considered. ($500 increased security deposit if approved)

Available for 6 Month Lease.

Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent.

Street Parking.



