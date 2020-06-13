All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4767 Ingulf St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4767 Ingulf St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4767 Ingulf St

4767 Ingulf Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4767 Ingulf Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Contact Listing Agent Cody Michaelis (619-972-0007) to schedule a showing and for most up to date information! This charming Bay Park home is ideally situated uphill near the end of Ingulf St where traffic and road noise is minimal, but is still very accessible to Morena Blvd, I-5, and where the new Clairemont Dr Mid-Coast Trolley stop will be added about 6 blocks away. Mission Bay, Western Hills Park, restaurants along Morena Blvd, shopping and services, Tecolote Canyon all a short walk, or drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4767 Ingulf St have any available units?
4767 Ingulf St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4767 Ingulf St have?
Some of 4767 Ingulf St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4767 Ingulf St currently offering any rent specials?
4767 Ingulf St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4767 Ingulf St pet-friendly?
No, 4767 Ingulf St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4767 Ingulf St offer parking?
Yes, 4767 Ingulf St offers parking.
Does 4767 Ingulf St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4767 Ingulf St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4767 Ingulf St have a pool?
No, 4767 Ingulf St does not have a pool.
Does 4767 Ingulf St have accessible units?
No, 4767 Ingulf St does not have accessible units.
Does 4767 Ingulf St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4767 Ingulf St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University