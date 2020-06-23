All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4765 34th St

4765 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4765 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This 2015 built 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom is within walking distance to Kensington, restaurants, shops, schools and parks. The brand new kitchen in the open floor plan has the whole appliance package of refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave. The washer and dryer are included in this home, too. Rich hardwood floors. Entertain your guests on your balcony/deck/patio or in the yard that has a fountain. Forced air heat, air conditioning and double pane/storm windows for climate control. Internet ready. The landlord pays for landscaping. Parking is in the driveway. Pets allowed. Near Blind Lady Ale House, Pancho Villa's Farmer's Market, Rosie O'Grady'sand top-rated schools.

(RLNE4532913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4765 34th St have any available units?
4765 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4765 34th St have?
Some of 4765 34th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4765 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
4765 34th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4765 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4765 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 4765 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 4765 34th St does offer parking.
Does 4765 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4765 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4765 34th St have a pool?
No, 4765 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 4765 34th St have accessible units?
No, 4765 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4765 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4765 34th St has units with dishwashers.
