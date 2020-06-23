4765 34th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This 2015 built 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom is within walking distance to Kensington, restaurants, shops, schools and parks. The brand new kitchen in the open floor plan has the whole appliance package of refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave. The washer and dryer are included in this home, too. Rich hardwood floors. Entertain your guests on your balcony/deck/patio or in the yard that has a fountain. Forced air heat, air conditioning and double pane/storm windows for climate control. Internet ready. The landlord pays for landscaping. Parking is in the driveway. Pets allowed. Near Blind Lady Ale House, Pancho Villa's Farmer's Market, Rosie O'Grady'sand top-rated schools.



(RLNE4532913)