San Diego, CA
475 Redwood St # 903
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

475 Redwood St # 903

475 Redwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

475 Redwood Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Nestled in the highly desired building, The Alicante, is this spectacular 2br 2bth condo with expansive 270-degree views of Balboa Park, downtown, Coronado, and the Bay. Nearly every room in this unit offers a view. Each bedroom has floor to ceiling windows allowing plenty of light. You have to come and see the views to truly appreciate them.

The main areas offer hardwood floors with a true open concept perfect for entertaining. Plenty of windows in the main areas giving a bright and warm feel. The balcony offers a 90 degree corner wrap around feature.

There's in unit full size stacked washer and dryer, a bathroom attached to the master bedroom, custom organization systems in both bedroom closets, new high-quality carpet in each bedroom, nest thermostat for central heating and AC. Brand new side by side stainless steel fridge in the kitchen!

This HOA is very well maintained and offers a beautiful formal entry lobby. There's a high-end community room with bar and plenty of seating, large fitness center, and open grilling area.

In the gated garage you'll have two parking spaces with a caged storage space too!

Water & Sewer is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Redwood St # 903 have any available units?
475 Redwood St # 903 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 Redwood St # 903 have?
Some of 475 Redwood St # 903's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Redwood St # 903 currently offering any rent specials?
475 Redwood St # 903 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Redwood St # 903 pet-friendly?
No, 475 Redwood St # 903 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 475 Redwood St # 903 offer parking?
Yes, 475 Redwood St # 903 offers parking.
Does 475 Redwood St # 903 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 Redwood St # 903 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Redwood St # 903 have a pool?
No, 475 Redwood St # 903 does not have a pool.
Does 475 Redwood St # 903 have accessible units?
No, 475 Redwood St # 903 does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Redwood St # 903 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Redwood St # 903 has units with dishwashers.
