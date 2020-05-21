475 Redwood St # 903

Amenities

Nestled in the highly desired building, The Alicante, is this spectacular 2br 2bth condo with expansive 270-degree views of Balboa Park, downtown, Coronado, and the Bay. Nearly every room in this unit offers a view. Each bedroom has floor to ceiling windows allowing plenty of light. You have to come and see the views to truly appreciate them.



The main areas offer hardwood floors with a true open concept perfect for entertaining. Plenty of windows in the main areas giving a bright and warm feel. The balcony offers a 90 degree corner wrap around feature.



There's in unit full size stacked washer and dryer, a bathroom attached to the master bedroom, custom organization systems in both bedroom closets, new high-quality carpet in each bedroom, nest thermostat for central heating and AC. Brand new side by side stainless steel fridge in the kitchen!



This HOA is very well maintained and offers a beautiful formal entry lobby. There's a high-end community room with bar and plenty of seating, large fitness center, and open grilling area.



In the gated garage you'll have two parking spaces with a caged storage space too!



Water & Sewer is included.