Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

4737 34th Street, Unit 19

4737 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4737 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Heart of Normal Heights, Updated 1 Bed/1 Bath Available Now - Normal Heights condo in the heart of trendy Adams Ave restaurants & cafes. Short walk to the best of Normal Heights: Blind Lady Ale House, Dark Horse Coffee Roasters, The Rabbit Hole and so many more.

Updated one bedroom, one bathroom, 2nd floor unit.
Fresh paint, including kitchen cabinetry which will be white and sage.
Small complex with a shared courtyard, laundry room, and extra storage.
Tandem parking.
Cats and/or dog, under 25lbs, allowed.
Tenant pays gas, electric, and cable/Internet.
Landlord pays water, sewer, and trash.

Showing by appointment only. Please call to schedule.
Available now.

(RLNE4753013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 have any available units?
4737 34th Street, Unit 19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 have?
Some of 4737 34th Street, Unit 19's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 currently offering any rent specials?
4737 34th Street, Unit 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 is pet friendly.
Does 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 offer parking?
Yes, 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 offers parking.
Does 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 have a pool?
No, 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 does not have a pool.
Does 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 have accessible units?
No, 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4737 34th Street, Unit 19 does not have units with dishwashers.
