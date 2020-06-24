4737 34th Street, Unit 19

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Heart of Normal Heights, Updated 1 Bed/1 Bath Available Now - Normal Heights condo in the heart of trendy Adams Ave restaurants & cafes. Short walk to the best of Normal Heights: Blind Lady Ale House, Dark Horse Coffee Roasters, The Rabbit Hole and so many more.



Updated one bedroom, one bathroom, 2nd floor unit.

Fresh paint, including kitchen cabinetry which will be white and sage.

Small complex with a shared courtyard, laundry room, and extra storage.

Tandem parking.

Cats and/or dog, under 25lbs, allowed.

Tenant pays gas, electric, and cable/Internet.

Landlord pays water, sewer, and trash.



Showing by appointment only. Please call to schedule.

Available now.



(RLNE4753013)