San Diego, CA
4735 Rose Place
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

4735 Rose Place

4735 Rose Place · No Longer Available
Location

4735 Rose Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
4735 Rose Place Available 08/01/19 Property is being shown to prospective Tenants on Thursday, July 18th at 3:00 PM. - 3 BR / 1.5 BA updated house near SDSU available 08/01/2019.

Fantastic location at the end of a cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a large (20' x 20') bonus/family room with tiled floor toward rear of the home, separate front dining room, remodeled kitchen with matching appliances, formal living room, new dual-paned windows and patio slider, gleaming laminate floors, central forced air-conditioning and heating system, spacious rear yard with covered patio, attached spacious 2-car garage on a level 6,100 square foot lot. Walking distance to San Diego State University. Available 08/01/2019.

Tenants to be financially responsible for all utilities. Ordinary removal of household trash as well as Gardener service supplied by the Owner.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4991875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 Rose Place have any available units?
4735 Rose Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 Rose Place have?
Some of 4735 Rose Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 Rose Place currently offering any rent specials?
4735 Rose Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 Rose Place pet-friendly?
No, 4735 Rose Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4735 Rose Place offer parking?
Yes, 4735 Rose Place offers parking.
Does 4735 Rose Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 Rose Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 Rose Place have a pool?
No, 4735 Rose Place does not have a pool.
Does 4735 Rose Place have accessible units?
No, 4735 Rose Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 Rose Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 Rose Place does not have units with dishwashers.
