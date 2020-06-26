Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4735 Rose Place Available 08/01/19 Property is being shown to prospective Tenants on Thursday, July 18th at 3:00 PM. - 3 BR / 1.5 BA updated house near SDSU available 08/01/2019.



Fantastic location at the end of a cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a large (20' x 20') bonus/family room with tiled floor toward rear of the home, separate front dining room, remodeled kitchen with matching appliances, formal living room, new dual-paned windows and patio slider, gleaming laminate floors, central forced air-conditioning and heating system, spacious rear yard with covered patio, attached spacious 2-car garage on a level 6,100 square foot lot. Walking distance to San Diego State University. Available 08/01/2019.



Tenants to be financially responsible for all utilities. Ordinary removal of household trash as well as Gardener service supplied by the Owner.



No Pets Allowed



