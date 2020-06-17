Amenities
4728 Brighton Ave. Available 05/17/19 Ocean Beach 1/1 Triplex - Private Yard - Parking - Enjoy everything that Ocean Beach has to offer from this cozy one-bedroom triplex with a small, private yard. New interior paint, new blinds, dual pane windows, hardwood floors, dining area, (1) off-street parking space, and more. There is NO LAUNDRY onsite but there's a laundromat nearby.
MOVE IN TIME FRAME
Please be prepared to move in within two weeks of applying.
RENTAL TERMS
- 650+ Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2.5X Monthly Rent)
- 12 Month Lease
- $1,595.00 Rent
- $1,595.00 Security Deposit
- $30.00 Application Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash
- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric
- No Dogs, Cats OK (w/ increased security deposit)
- Rental Insurance Required
Please call Dylan (no texting) at (858) 345-0400 with questions or for viewing information.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4891169)