4728 Brighton Ave.

4728 Brighton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4728 Brighton Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
4728 Brighton Ave. Available 05/17/19 Ocean Beach 1/1 Triplex - Private Yard - Parking - Enjoy everything that Ocean Beach has to offer from this cozy one-bedroom triplex with a small, private yard. New interior paint, new blinds, dual pane windows, hardwood floors, dining area, (1) off-street parking space, and more. There is NO LAUNDRY onsite but there's a laundromat nearby.

MOVE IN TIME FRAME

Please be prepared to move in within two weeks of applying.

RENTAL TERMS

- 650+ Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2.5X Monthly Rent)
- 12 Month Lease
- $1,595.00 Rent
- $1,595.00 Security Deposit
- $30.00 Application Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash
- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric
- No Dogs, Cats OK (w/ increased security deposit)
- Rental Insurance Required

Please call Dylan (no texting) at (858) 345-0400 with questions or for viewing information.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4891169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 Brighton Ave. have any available units?
4728 Brighton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 Brighton Ave. have?
Some of 4728 Brighton Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 Brighton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4728 Brighton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 Brighton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4728 Brighton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4728 Brighton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4728 Brighton Ave. offers parking.
Does 4728 Brighton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 Brighton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 Brighton Ave. have a pool?
No, 4728 Brighton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4728 Brighton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4728 Brighton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 Brighton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4728 Brighton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
