Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

4728 Brighton Ave. Available 05/17/19 Ocean Beach 1/1 Triplex - Private Yard - Parking - Enjoy everything that Ocean Beach has to offer from this cozy one-bedroom triplex with a small, private yard. New interior paint, new blinds, dual pane windows, hardwood floors, dining area, (1) off-street parking space, and more. There is NO LAUNDRY onsite but there's a laundromat nearby.



MOVE IN TIME FRAME



Please be prepared to move in within two weeks of applying.



RENTAL TERMS



- 650+ Credit Score

- Positive Rental History

- Verifiable Income (2.5X Monthly Rent)

- 12 Month Lease

- $1,595.00 Rent

- $1,595.00 Security Deposit

- $30.00 Application Per Adult

- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash

- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric

- No Dogs, Cats OK (w/ increased security deposit)

- Rental Insurance Required



Please call Dylan (no texting) at (858) 345-0400 with questions or for viewing information.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4891169)