Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

4723 Vista St.

4723 Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4723 Vista Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kensington Spanish Style House Plus Detached Studio, Yard, Large Patio - To schedule an appointment to see this unit, go to www.showmojo.com/l/d0dfcff03e

Beautifully landscaped - large private backyard, with patio cover. Peaceful setting on a cul-de-sac north of Adams Avenue.
Separate room addition, that includes full-size washer & dryer with storage cabinets & mounted large screen TV. Plenty of space to use as your fun rec room or your Zen room. Updated kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, and side-by-side refrigerator Custom, built-in entertainment center with lighted shelves in the living room. Long driveway to allow tandem parking. This cozy home is pet-friendly, so please feel free to bring your pet to your viewing appointment.

To schedule an appointment to see this unit, go to www.showmojo.com/l/d0dfcff03e

LEASE TERMS
One year lease
One pet considered with additional deposit ($500)
No smoking.
$35 per adult to apply.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Renters insurance required.

HOUSE FEATURES
Peaceful setting on a cul-de-sac north of Adams Avenue
Updated kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, and side-by-side refrigerator
Custom, built-in entertainment center with lighted shelves in the living room
Original hardwoods
Double pane windows
Large backyard with a covered patio.
Detached garage has been tastefully converted into a recreation room
Full-size washer/dryer in the rec room

COMMUNITY
Walk to Kensington's restaurants, coffee shops, wine bars, fresh organic grocery market, community park, library, plus more.
15 minutes to the beaches, downtown, North Park, South Park, University Heights, Balboa, and Hillcrest.

To schedule an appointment to see this unit, go to www.showmojo.com/l/d0dfcff03e

Integrity Plus Property Management,
619-546-4999
www.Integrityppm.com

BRE#01986862
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4885288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

