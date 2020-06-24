4723 Vista St.

Amenities

Kensington Spanish Style House Plus Detached Studio, Yard, Large Patio - To schedule an appointment to see this unit, go to www.showmojo.com/l/d0dfcff03e



Beautifully landscaped - large private backyard, with patio cover. Peaceful setting on a cul-de-sac north of Adams Avenue.

Separate room addition, that includes full-size washer & dryer with storage cabinets & mounted large screen TV. Plenty of space to use as your fun rec room or your Zen room. Updated kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, and side-by-side refrigerator Custom, built-in entertainment center with lighted shelves in the living room. Long driveway to allow tandem parking. This cozy home is pet-friendly, so please feel free to bring your pet to your viewing appointment.



LEASE TERMS

One year lease

One pet considered with additional deposit ($500)

No smoking.

$35 per adult to apply.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Renters insurance required.



HOUSE FEATURES

Peaceful setting on a cul-de-sac north of Adams Avenue

Updated kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, and side-by-side refrigerator

Custom, built-in entertainment center with lighted shelves in the living room

Original hardwoods

Double pane windows

Large backyard with a covered patio.

Detached garage has been tastefully converted into a recreation room

Full-size washer/dryer in the rec room



COMMUNITY

Walk to Kensington's restaurants, coffee shops, wine bars, fresh organic grocery market, community park, library, plus more.

15 minutes to the beaches, downtown, North Park, South Park, University Heights, Balboa, and Hillcrest.



Integrity Plus Property Management,

619-546-4999

www.Integrityppm.com



BRE#01986862

Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4885288)