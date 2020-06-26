All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

4723 51st St

4723 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4723 51st Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Traditional Home in Talmadge - 3Br/1Ba 1,152 ft2 Single level
Located in the heart of Talmadge
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
Updated Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, white cabinetry, & high-end stainless steel appliances, gas range
Dining Room with iron Chandelier
Spacious Living Room with plenty of natural light
Hall bath with soaking tub/shower, and single vanity
Private backyard perfect for entertaining
Central AC/Heat
Detached 2 Car Garage
Mud Room off Kitchen with washer/dryer
This home has great storage
Gardener included
12-month lease required
Available early July
Unfurnished Home
Small pet ok with additional security deposit
Non-smoking property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752

(RLNE4973071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 51st St have any available units?
4723 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4723 51st St have?
Some of 4723 51st St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4723 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
4723 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 51st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4723 51st St is pet friendly.
Does 4723 51st St offer parking?
Yes, 4723 51st St offers parking.
Does 4723 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4723 51st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 51st St have a pool?
No, 4723 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 4723 51st St have accessible units?
No, 4723 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4723 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.
