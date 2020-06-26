4723 51st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Traditional Home in Talmadge - 3Br/1Ba 1,152 ft2 Single level

Located in the heart of Talmadge

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

Updated Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, white cabinetry, & high-end stainless steel appliances, gas range

Dining Room with iron Chandelier

Spacious Living Room with plenty of natural light

Hall bath with soaking tub/shower, and single vanity

Private backyard perfect for entertaining

Central AC/Heat

Detached 2 Car Garage

Mud Room off Kitchen with washer/dryer

This home has great storage

Gardener included

12-month lease required

Available early July

Unfurnished Home

Small pet ok with additional security deposit

Non-smoking property

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752



(RLNE4973071)