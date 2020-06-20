All apartments in San Diego
4720 Panorama Drive

4720 Panorama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Panorama Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Canyon View on prestigious Panorama Drive! Huge Deck - Month to Month Available - Available for Month to Month Rental. This is your chance to live in this prestigious neighborhood with Fantastic Views of Mission Valley. Panorama Drive boast beautiful historic homes that curve around the canyon. Extra large lot for the area. Next to the Historic Old Trolley Barn Park with Shopping and Dining very close. 2 New Large decks overlooking the canyon into Mission valley for entertaining. Turn Key.New foundation and complete remodel. 33,288 sq ft lot with views. Canyon access to nature. Private entrance to lower suite and more.

(RLNE5152220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Panorama Drive have any available units?
4720 Panorama Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4720 Panorama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Panorama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Panorama Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Panorama Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4720 Panorama Drive offer parking?
No, 4720 Panorama Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4720 Panorama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Panorama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Panorama Drive have a pool?
No, 4720 Panorama Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Panorama Drive have accessible units?
No, 4720 Panorama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Panorama Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Panorama Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 Panorama Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4720 Panorama Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
