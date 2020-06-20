4720 Panorama Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Canyon View on prestigious Panorama Drive! Huge Deck - Month to Month Available - Available for Month to Month Rental. This is your chance to live in this prestigious neighborhood with Fantastic Views of Mission Valley. Panorama Drive boast beautiful historic homes that curve around the canyon. Extra large lot for the area. Next to the Historic Old Trolley Barn Park with Shopping and Dining very close. 2 New Large decks overlooking the canyon into Mission valley for entertaining. Turn Key.New foundation and complete remodel. 33,288 sq ft lot with views. Canyon access to nature. Private entrance to lower suite and more.



(RLNE5152220)