Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

4713 Van Dyke

4713 Van Dyke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4713 Van Dyke Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Traditional Home in Kensington! - 3br/2ba 1520 ft2
Hardwood flooring throughout
Formal Dining Room with new Chandelier
Breakfast nook off Kitchen w/ gorgeous mahogany Built-ins
Kitchen with stainless steel gas range and new stainless steel refrigerator with
Mudroom with new washer/dryer off Kitchen
Vintage hall bath with soaking tub/shower & pedestal sink
New paint throughout
Central AC/heat
2 car detached with long driveway
Fenced back yard great for BBQs and entertaining
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Small Pet OK
Non-Smoking property
Gardener included
12-month lease required
Available NOW!
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4827154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 Van Dyke have any available units?
4713 Van Dyke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4713 Van Dyke have?
Some of 4713 Van Dyke's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 Van Dyke currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Van Dyke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 Van Dyke pet-friendly?
Yes, 4713 Van Dyke is pet friendly.
Does 4713 Van Dyke offer parking?
No, 4713 Van Dyke does not offer parking.
Does 4713 Van Dyke have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4713 Van Dyke offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 Van Dyke have a pool?
No, 4713 Van Dyke does not have a pool.
Does 4713 Van Dyke have accessible units?
No, 4713 Van Dyke does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 Van Dyke have units with dishwashers?
No, 4713 Van Dyke does not have units with dishwashers.
