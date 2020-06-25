4713 Van Dyke

Amenities
Traditional Home in Kensington! - 3br/2ba 1520 ft2
Hardwood flooring throughout
Formal Dining Room with new Chandelier
Breakfast nook off Kitchen w/ gorgeous mahogany Built-ins
Kitchen with stainless steel gas range and new stainless steel refrigerator with
Mudroom with new washer/dryer off Kitchen
Vintage hall bath with soaking tub/shower & pedestal sink
New paint throughout
Central AC/heat
2 car detached with long driveway
Fenced back yard great for BBQs and entertaining
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Small Pet OK
Non-Smoking property
Gardener included
12-month lease required
Available NOW!
