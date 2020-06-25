4713 Van Dyke

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Traditional Home in Kensington! - 3br/2ba 1520 ft2

Hardwood flooring throughout

Formal Dining Room with new Chandelier

Breakfast nook off Kitchen w/ gorgeous mahogany Built-ins

Kitchen with stainless steel gas range and new stainless steel refrigerator with

Mudroom with new washer/dryer off Kitchen

Vintage hall bath with soaking tub/shower & pedestal sink

New paint throughout

Central AC/heat

2 car detached with long driveway

Fenced back yard great for BBQs and entertaining

Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!

Small Pet OK

Non-Smoking property

Gardener included

12-month lease required

Available NOW!

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE4827154)