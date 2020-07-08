All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

4711 Newport Avenue

4711 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4711 Newport Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4711 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 Great Home on Newport Ave Just Steps to Restaurants, Shopping, Cafes... - This 2 bedroom,1-bathroom adorable property is located just 5 blocks to the ocean and 2 blocks to the hub of activity on Newport Avenue. This cool beach home will surprise you with optional spaces such as a 3rd bedroom or 2nd living room. Other recent updates and amenities include newer carpet, new kitchen countertops and cabinets, newer bathroom vanity, single car garage, partially covered driveway, enclosed rear patio, and washer/dryer hook-ups.

Pets are negotiable with $500.00 increased deposit.

No portion of the premises shall be sublet or assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

(RLNE4436710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 Newport Avenue have any available units?
4711 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 4711 Newport Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4711 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4711 Newport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4711 Newport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4711 Newport Avenue offers parking.
Does 4711 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4711 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 4711 Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4711 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4711 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4711 Newport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

