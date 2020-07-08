Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4711 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 Great Home on Newport Ave Just Steps to Restaurants, Shopping, Cafes... - This 2 bedroom,1-bathroom adorable property is located just 5 blocks to the ocean and 2 blocks to the hub of activity on Newport Avenue. This cool beach home will surprise you with optional spaces such as a 3rd bedroom or 2nd living room. Other recent updates and amenities include newer carpet, new kitchen countertops and cabinets, newer bathroom vanity, single car garage, partially covered driveway, enclosed rear patio, and washer/dryer hook-ups.



Pets are negotiable with $500.00 increased deposit.



No portion of the premises shall be sublet or assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



(RLNE4436710)