San Diego, CA
4708 Hickok Pt
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4708 Hickok Pt

4708 Hickok Point · No Longer Available
Location

4708 Hickok Point, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Nice 5 bedroom home! - Nice home located in Remington Hills on a cul-de-sac in South Bay. This two story home has 5 bedrooms (1 downstairs), 3 full baths (1 downstairs), and a two car garage. The living, dining and kitchen are all open making it great for family gatherings. The master bedroom is large with large walk in closet, dual sinks and the total SQ footage of this home is just under 2400 a must see!!

Terms: Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in December 12th, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners but not maintained. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program.

YouTube Link: We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/WWhuYoa09cM

Website Link: For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE4524927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Hickok Pt have any available units?
4708 Hickok Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Hickok Pt have?
Some of 4708 Hickok Pt's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Hickok Pt currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Hickok Pt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Hickok Pt pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Hickok Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4708 Hickok Pt offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Hickok Pt does offer parking.
Does 4708 Hickok Pt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 Hickok Pt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Hickok Pt have a pool?
No, 4708 Hickok Pt does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Hickok Pt have accessible units?
No, 4708 Hickok Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Hickok Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 Hickok Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
