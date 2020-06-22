4708 Hickok Pt

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Nice 5 bedroom home! - Nice home located in Remington Hills on a cul-de-sac in South Bay. This two story home has 5 bedrooms (1 downstairs), 3 full baths (1 downstairs), and a two car garage. The living, dining and kitchen are all open making it great for family gatherings. The master bedroom is large with large walk in closet, dual sinks and the total SQ footage of this home is just under 2400 a must see!!



Terms: Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in December 12th, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners but not maintained. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program.



YouTube Link: We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/WWhuYoa09cM



Website Link: For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01921889



(RLNE4524927)