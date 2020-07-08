All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
4690 Fargo Avenue
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4690 Fargo Avenue

4690 Fargo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4690 Fargo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic 3br/2ba Detached Home in Quiet Clairemont Neighborhood, VACANT 5/1 FOR VIEWING! - VACANT 5/1 FOR VIEWING, AVAILABLE MOVE-IN 5/8!

Fantastic 3br/2ba detached home in desirable and quiet neighborhood! Bright updated kitchen features newer appliances and solid surface counter tops. Wood flooring throughout and updated bathrooms. Large sliding glass doors allow for a seamless transition from the open living area to a great outdoor space perfect for entertaining. Covered patio with a spacious manicured backyard with landscaping included! Detached garage with extra off street parking. Washer Dryer included.

This home is centrally located just west of the 5 freeway and just south of the 52, and only minutes from Pacific Beach, the Bay and the Village. Close to all major shopping and just about 10 minutes to Downtown.

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! Please leave your availability, property you are interested in (4690 Fargo Avenue), along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

Deposit equals one month's rent. $40 application fee per person. Credit Criteria 700+

Lease until 7/31/21 with the option to renew for an additional year.

No pets please.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165
www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam
https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

Unit Features: Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, deck, patio, yard/ garage/ Laundry room / hookups/ washer/dryer, Oven / range

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4314068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4690 Fargo Avenue have any available units?
4690 Fargo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4690 Fargo Avenue have?
Some of 4690 Fargo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4690 Fargo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4690 Fargo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4690 Fargo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4690 Fargo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4690 Fargo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4690 Fargo Avenue offers parking.
Does 4690 Fargo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4690 Fargo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4690 Fargo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4690 Fargo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4690 Fargo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4690 Fargo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4690 Fargo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4690 Fargo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

