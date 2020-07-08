Amenities

Fantastic 3br/2ba Detached Home in Quiet Clairemont Neighborhood, VACANT 5/1 FOR VIEWING! - VACANT 5/1 FOR VIEWING, AVAILABLE MOVE-IN 5/8!



Fantastic 3br/2ba detached home in desirable and quiet neighborhood! Bright updated kitchen features newer appliances and solid surface counter tops. Wood flooring throughout and updated bathrooms. Large sliding glass doors allow for a seamless transition from the open living area to a great outdoor space perfect for entertaining. Covered patio with a spacious manicured backyard with landscaping included! Detached garage with extra off street parking. Washer Dryer included.



This home is centrally located just west of the 5 freeway and just south of the 52, and only minutes from Pacific Beach, the Bay and the Village. Close to all major shopping and just about 10 minutes to Downtown.



Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! Please leave your availability, property you are interested in (4690 Fargo Avenue), along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.



Deposit equals one month's rent. $40 application fee per person. Credit Criteria 700+



Lease until 7/31/21 with the option to renew for an additional year.



No pets please.



Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165

www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals



