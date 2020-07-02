4685 Yerba Santa Drive, San Diego, CA 92115 College West
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
dog park
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
great private home - Property Id: 253638
great home in 24 hour gaurded gated neighborhood with a dog park call 7154201171 for lease info and walk through Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253638 Property Id 253638
(RLNE5676738)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4685 yerba santa have any available units?
4685 yerba santa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4685 yerba santa have?
Some of 4685 yerba santa's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4685 yerba santa currently offering any rent specials?
4685 yerba santa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4685 yerba santa pet-friendly?
Yes, 4685 yerba santa is pet friendly.
Does 4685 yerba santa offer parking?
No, 4685 yerba santa does not offer parking.
Does 4685 yerba santa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4685 yerba santa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4685 yerba santa have a pool?
No, 4685 yerba santa does not have a pool.
Does 4685 yerba santa have accessible units?
No, 4685 yerba santa does not have accessible units.
Does 4685 yerba santa have units with dishwashers?
No, 4685 yerba santa does not have units with dishwashers.
